MUSCAT: A major new landmark development has been announced for Sultan Haitham City following the signing of a development agreement between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP), and Al Adrak Group.

Valued at RO 185 million ($420 million), the project will be developed over an area of approximately 460,000 square metres in Neighbourhood 6 (C and D), marking a significant milestone in the expansion of one of Oman’s most ambitious urban developments.

The agreement was signed by Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and Dr Thomas Alexander, Chairman of Al Adrak Group.

The project reflects the Ministry’s strategy of partnering with leading private sector developers to deliver high-quality, sustainable urban communities aligned with Oman Vision 2040. It is expected to enhance both the residential appeal and investment attractiveness of Sultan Haitham City as development accelerates.

Al Adrak Group brings extensive experience in real estate and infrastructure development. Through its real estate arm, Adante Realty, the group is currently developing Yenaier Residences, a flagship project that is already underway and attracting strong market interest.

The signing of the agreement coincides with Adante Realty’s first anniversary, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth and its expanding contribution to Oman’s real estate sector.

The new development further strengthens Sultan Haitham City’s position as a future-ready urban destination and highlights the growing role of public–private partnerships in shaping Oman’s next generation of cities.

