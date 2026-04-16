Saudi-based Mutlaq Al Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Alfanar Projects to implement a 380 kV electrical substation unit within the scope of the works of the Jubail-Buraidah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline Project.

This agreement comes as part of MGC’s commitment to executing vital projects in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, contributing to supporting infrastructure and enhancing the water transmission system in the kingdom, said MGC in its LinkedIn post.

The company pointed out that it was keen to build strategic partnerships with a group of prominent and specialised local and international companies, based on its approach in carefully selecting its partners, in order to ensure the achievement of integration and exchange of experiences.

The deal, which was sealed under the patronage of Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Abdulkareem, the President ​ of Saudi Water Authority (SWA), is aimed at achieving the best results that support the development process and keep pace with the aspirations of national projects.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure development since 1977, MGC said it has been delivering integrated EPC and O&M solutions across vital sectors, including water, transportation, urban development, and energy.

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