Merath Development has officially announced the launch of Vista Del Mar, a boutique residential development located on the prestigious Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, appointed as the Master Agency for the project.

Designed for refined coastal living and strong investment appeal, Vista Del Mar introduces a limited collection of 90 premium residences situated close to Yas Beach and Abu Dhabi’s key lifestyle and entertainment destinations.

It offers a mix of one- to four-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed with contemporary architecture, spacious layouts, and premium finishes. Prices start from AED1.9 million onwards.

Positioned as both a lifestyle and investment opportunity, the project caters to end-users and investors seeking long-term value in one of Abu Dhabi’s most in-demand destinations.

Merath Development has unveiled an attractive payment plan for one- and two-bedroom apartments with a 40/60 scheme, while 3 and 4-bedroom units will follow a 25/75 plan. The handover is scheduled for Q4 2026, it stated.

On the new launch, CEO Abdulrahman Alkoheji said: "Vista Del Mar reflects Merath’s commitment to transforming vision into quality-driven developments. By combining thoughtful design, premium finishes, and strategic locations, we aim to create projects that stand the test of time."

"Yas Island is a key growth corridor in Abu Dhabi, and this launch is part of our broader plan to bring distinctive residential offerings to the UAE market. We are delighted to appoint Metropolitan Capital Real Estate as the Master Agency for Vista Del Mar and invite buyers to visit our show apartment to experience the quality we promise to deliver," he stated.

Residents will enjoy a full suite of lifestyle amenities, including an exclusive swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym and fitness centre, access to Yas Beach, lounge areas, barbecue spaces, and a dedicated kids’ play area, creating a community built for comfort, leisure, and family living, he added.

The launch comes at a time when Abu Dhabi continues to witness strong real estate growth, driven by infrastructure development, foreign investment, lifestyle communities, and increasing global demand for waterfront living, said the developer.

Yas Island, in particular, has emerged as one of the capital’s most attractive destinations for residential and investment opportunities, offering long-term capital appreciation and high rental yields.

Abdulhadi Rajab Alalouch, Head of Master Agency Division at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said: "Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is experiencing a dynamic phase of growth, driven by investor confidence and strong demand for premium island living. Being appointed as the Master Agency for Vista Del Mar allows us to bring a distinctive residential product to Yas Island that balances luxury with practicality."

"The project offers a compelling investment opportunity in a high-demand district, and we are proud to support a developer that prioritises transparency and build quality," he added.

