MUSCAT - The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has outlined 98 initiatives for implementation during the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), aimed at expanding Oman’s network of industrial cities while transforming the first two clusters into internationally recognised smart cities.

According to Eng Dawood bin Salim al Haddabi, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, the initiatives are anchored in three core objectives: enhancing the development and operation of industrial cities, promoting institutional excellence and ensuring environmental sustainability.

In an interview with Duqm Economist, the newsletter of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), Al Haddabi said the programme includes wide-ranging strategies to expand and upgrade industrial infrastructure across the country.

Key projects include Phase 1 infrastructure and utilities development at Al Mudhaibi Industrial City (around 2.5 million m²) and Al Suwaiq Industrial City (5 million m²), as well as infrastructure works at Madha Industrial City covering more than 348,000 m² — all greenfield clusters. Other priorities encompass the rehabilitation and detailed master planning of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, multi-phase service and infrastructure upgrades at Suhar Industrial City, construction of a marine berth and preparation of a master plan for Sur Industrial City and expansion of water networks at Raysut Industrial City.

A central pillar of the programme is the Digital Transformation Execution Plan (2026–2030), which represents a strategic shift towards unifying Madayn’s initiatives under a comprehensive institutional transformation framework.

“The plan aims to implement 105 digital projects across 12 main pillars covering government digital transformation pathways, including digital readiness, digital experience, digital enablement and digital innovation”, Al Haddabi said. Key targets include securing international recognition for two industrial cities as smart cities, achieving 100% automation of priority services with full integration across government and private-sector platforms and raising investor satisfaction levels to more than 85%.

The digital plan also embeds advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and renewable energy into the core infrastructure of industrial cities. Measures include establishing smart operations centres for real-time performance monitoring, launching a unified digital investment platform integrating logistics and licensing services, strengthening workforce digital skills and developing a comprehensive training system focused on data analytics and AI.

Collectively, the 98 initiatives are intended to propel Madayn’s industrial cities into their next phase of development, building on a period of strong growth. By mid-2025, cumulative investment had reached approximately RO 7.8 billion, representing 2% year-on-year growth. The total number of projects rose to 2,095, up 3%. Total leased land across all industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and the Al Mazunah Free Zone expanded to 34.6 million m² — an occupancy rate of 68% out of 61.6 million m² of developed land.

During the first half of 2025 alone, Madayn received 215 new investment applications and signed 124 contracts for new projects valued at over RO 80 million, covering more than 895,000 m², the CEO added.

