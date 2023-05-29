KUWAIT - Kuwaiti and Saudi officials at panel's level sat at the negotiating table on Sunday to examine plans for boosting cooperation in a host of sectors namely energy and trade and aviation.

The talks were held within framework of a joint coordination committee at headquarters of the Kuwaiti Ministry Oil, according to a statement released by the ministry. The Kuwaiti side was headed by the Oil Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malek Al-Sabah and the Saudi delegation was chaired by Nasser Al-Dosari of the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The two sides discussed boosting cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the sectors of energy, commerce, industries, civil aviation, customs and economy, the statement said, noting that the agenda included prospected joint vision for establishing sustainable cooperation in energy, namely gas, and optimum use of the oil resources.

