KUWAIT CITY: The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, has unveiled details of an upcoming nationality law that includes the cancellation of Article 8 and introduces a 15-year residency for the foreign wife of a Kuwaiti national. During his visit to the Al-Zalzalah Diwaniya in the Dasma area, Sheikh Fahad emphasized that most nationalities granted under Article 8 in past years were rooted in "purchasing loyalties."

Sheikh Fahad noted that many individuals possess forged Kuwaiti nationalities. He assured that those whose citizenship was revoked under Article 8 would retain their full rights but clarified that there would be no option for re-naturalization. Addressing concerns about family stability, he commented, “If your wife is not Kuwaiti, your life will not necessarily be unstable.”

While affirming that nationalities granted in the 1970s would not be scrutinized, he distinguished this from cases of forged documents, which he described as significant in number. He also highlighted the procedural distinction between an Amiri decree and a ministerial decision, stating there is typically a year separating the two.

In a related development, a government source revealed to Al-Seyassah that amendments to the Nationality Law are expected to be announced soon. These changes aim to "close loopholes and safeguard national identity." The Council of Ministers, under Sheikh Fahad’s supervision, is reviewing several clauses in the Kuwaiti Nationality Law for potential updates.

In parallel with these reforms, the Ministry of Higher Education has called on individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenship was withdrawn to visit its offices to obtain a certificate of clearance. Starting Thursday, affected individuals can visit the Ministry building at Al-Sanabel Tower (M3 floor) during working hours from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Applicants are required to bring a photocopy of their cancelled civil ID and must be present in person.

Sheikh Fahad further clarified that women naturalized through Article 8, whose citizenship was later revoked, would return to their original nationality. However, this policy does not apply to those involved in forgery. He also reiterated that under the new law, foreign spouses of Kuwaiti nationals would retain their original citizenship and would not be eligible for Kuwaiti nationality.

The proposed reforms, Sheikh Fahad explained, reflect the government’s commitment to preserving the integrity of Kuwaiti nationality and addressing past abuses, such as forged citizenship and political loyalty purchases.

