KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that 8,500 citizens have registered through the electronic Hajj platform, which was launched on Sunday for those wishing to perform Hajj this year. Registration will remain open for two weeks. The ministry revealed that 14,093 citizens have authorized the “My Identity” application to access the platform.

The ministry also received 3,000 inquiries via WhatsApp. In another development, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs activated a decision from the Civil Service Council to link employee attendance fingerprint data with the integrated systems of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The ministry’s Undersecretary Dr. Bader Al- Mutairi announced that attendance, departure, and presence fingerprint data for all ministry employees have been linked to CSC’s systems. He stated that this initiative is part of the ministry’s comprehensive plan to enhance operations and benefit from modern technology to save time and effort, as well as eliminate the previous document cycle.

Dr. Al-Mutairi affirmed that this cooperation with CSC aims to provide the best services to employees while preserving their full rights.



