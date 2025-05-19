RIYADH — President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi reviewed the work of SDAIA's technical teams at 11 airports in seven countries under the Makkah Route Initiative 2025, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Interior as part of Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He highlighted the importance of serving pilgrims and the need for greater efforts to ensure the initiative's success.



This update followed a virtual meeting held on Friday by Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi with the SDAIA teams working on this year's Makkah Route Initiative. Also present were SDAIA Vice President Eng. Sami bin Abdullah Muqeem and Director of the National Information Center at SDAIA Dr. Esam Alwagait.



The SDAIA president assessed the readiness of technical personnel and the integration of pilgrim services to ease their travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

This included reviewing fixed and mobile airport workstations with advanced digital technology and efficient biometric registration in pilgrims' home countries, all supported by a top-tier technical infrastructure ensuring swift travel procedures.

