There will be a total of 38 flights bringing back home the pilgrims to sacred sites in Saudi Arabia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared on Monday.

The flights will be organized starting tomorrow Wednesday and proceed for three days.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the acting deputy director general, told KUNA that the first flight would be organized by Flynas (formerly Nas) Airlines and the last would be by Saudia, on June 21.

The flights involving four Kuwaiti and Saudi Airways will bring back up to 8,000 pilgrims. (end) aam.rk

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).