KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has announced that 47 primary healthcare centers will be operational during the New Year’s holiday to ensure continuous health services for citizens and residents, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The Central Administration for Primary Health Care has confirmed the readiness of these centers across various health regions in Kuwait. Key points of the announcement:



1. Capital Region: Six centers will operate 24/7, including Ali Sabah Al Salem Center and Hamad Al Saqr Specialized Center.

2. Hawalli Region: Six centers in total, with three operating 24/7 (Al- Rumaithiya Specialized Center, Sabah Al-Salem Specialized Center, and West Salmiya Center) and three open from 7 am to midnight.

3. Farwaniya Region: Nine health centers, four of which will be open 24/7, including Al Farwaniyah South Center and Al Andalus Center.

4. Ahmadi Region: Fourteen centers operational, with thirteen providing 24- hour services, including facilities in Sabah Al-Ahmad and Al-Wafra.

5. Mubarak Al-Kabeer Region: Five primary care centers, with Al-Adan Specialized Center and Al-Salam Health Center operating round-the-clock.

6. Jahra Region: Seven centers in total, five of which will be open 24/7, including Al-Jahra Health Center and Saad Al-Abdullah Center.

