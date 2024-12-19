KUWAIT-- Kuwait is making proper medical arrangements and preparations for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, better known as "Khaleeji Zain 26", by means of deploying nearly 50 advanced ambulances and 400 staffers for the historic sports event, said a health official.

The ambulances and medics are to be stationed at the stadiums that will host the fixtures of the most significant Gulf football championship, Chief of the Health Ministry's Medical Emergency Department Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti told KUNA.

Ambulance workers have been properly trained in handling soccer injuries, the health official boasted, reassuring that ambulance lanes would be secured in order to get easy access to nearby hospitals.

Furthermore, medical teams are to be deployed at all hotels where the participating Gulf sports teams would stay, Al-Shatti underlined, noting that evacuation plans have been set out to ensure immediate response to any looming emergency.

Kuwait is gearing up for a historic soccer event by playing host to the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup titled "Khaleeji Zain 26" from December 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025, making it the fifth time the championship is held in Kuwait.

The Arabian Gulf Cup, which began in 1970, has solidified its place as one of the most prominent sporting events in the region, obviously reflecting unity, deep-rooted relations, and shared heritage of Gulf nations.

This marks the second time the tournament will carry the "Khaleeji Zain" name, following the previous edition, "Khaleeji Zain 25", held in Basra, Iraq, in 2022-23.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is held every two years, rotating among the member states of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, which comprises Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

The matches of this Kuwait-hosted tournament will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

