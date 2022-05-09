JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had a colonoscopy procedure at the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah, and the results were fine, according to a Royal Court statement on Sunday carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The Royal Court statement said that "doctors decided the King should stay at the hospital to rest for some time."



On Saturday, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has been admitted to the King Faisal Specialist hospital in Jeddah for medical checkups.



"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman — may God protect him — was admitted this Saturday, 6 Shawwal 1443 A.H., marking May 7, 2022, — to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah to undergo some medical tests. May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness", the Royal Court's statement read.

