Americana Restaurants, which has master franchisees for global fast-food brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and TGI Friday’s, will recruit up to 500 people to operate a new chain of a coffee franchisee in the UAE and region.

The company has signed a master franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee, a US-based pure-play coffee and tea company.

“We intend to open 50-100 stores in the GCC over the next 18-24 months. Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE in Q4 2022. The first store will be in one of the prominent and popular malls in Dubai,” said Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants.

The UAE’s job market has bounced back strongly after the pandemic, especially in the food and beverages (F&B), hospitality and tourism and real estate sectors.

According to Cooper Fitch’s latest Gulf jobs report, the UAE saw a 10 per cent increase in job creation in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter. The Emirates saw the highest job creation in the Gulf region.

Going forward, the local F&B job market looks buoyant as more and more foreign companies foray into the UAE. The UAE’s Ministry of Economy on Tuesday said that full stack food technology and multi-kitchen food service company Krush Brand will relocate its global headquarters to the UAE and hire 700 new jobs in two years.

The agreement between Americana Restaurants and Peet’s Coffee will see Americana launching the coffee brand across the GCC region. Peet’s is currently operating more than 30 coffee outlets in the US and China.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” said Sandhu.