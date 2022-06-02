Jeddah: Since the launch of its activities, Jeddah Season has contributed to accelerating the economic growth of private sector companies given the various investment opportunities that the season has provided, with the diversity and comprehensiveness of its activities, as well as the season’s contribution to providing job opportunities for Saudi men and women.

Specialists confirmed that the Jeddah Season demonstrated the potential of the Saudi companies to manage, operate and implement mega entertainment projects in record times, adding that the Season brought about a great economic and entertainment traffic that interacted with various other fields that are positively influenced by any economic movement witnessed by the city, including in particular the hospitality and retail sectors, restaurants, aviation, transportation, logistics, small and medium enterprises.

Business writer Haila Al-Mshooh said that the Jeddah Season played a key role in stimulating commercial activities and pumping more investments into several entertainment activities, noting that the Jeddah Season is an event that highlights the Kingdom's leading role in the entertainment industry, enhances its tourism position, and achieves the goals of Vision 2030 and that the event reflects the implementation of the Quality of Life Program.

Al-Mshooh added that the transportation, retail, restaurants, and hotels sectors are the most prominent sectors in which the season provided major investment opportunities for national companies.

Tourism specialist, Thamer Al-Harbi, said the Jeddah Season is a major exceptional event whose impact is reflected on the economic sector in general and the hospitality and hotel sector in particular, highlighting that the visitors of the season’s various activities, which exceed two million during the first month since it was launched, represents a catalyst for reviving the hospitality sector, restaurants, flight reservations, transportation, and many other sectors.

Al-Harbi explained that the Jeddah Season has contributed to creating a great economic movement and improving the income of many Saudi youth and families and achieving rewarding returns for companies, stores, restaurants, gift shops, games, productive families, and other sectors that participated in the season, which meets the objectives of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision to create a vibrant society, a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation, as well as transforming the Kingdom into one of the most important tourists and entertainment destinations in the region, and a home for international events and exhibitions that attract visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.