Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to affect large parts of the Sultanate of Oman starting early Friday morning and continuing until late evening.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the weather system is forecast to begin after midnight and persist throughout Friday, bringing heavy thundershowers that may be accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds. Wind speeds are expected to range between 20 and 50 knots (37–92 km/h), which could significantly impact visibility and road conditions.

The initial impact is expected to affect Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates, before gradually extending to include Muscat, South Al Batinah, North and South Al Sharqiyah, and Al Wusta. Authorities have classified the overall impact level as moderate to high.

The alert also highlighted the risk of flash floods in wadis due to heavy rainfall, along with reduced horizontal visibility during thunderstorms. In Dhofar Governorate, chances of isolated rainfall with occasional thunderstorms are expected, with a lower impact level ranging from low to moderate.

The CAA has urged to take necessary precautions during the alert period, including avoiding crossing flooded wadis, staying away from low-lying areas and refraining from sailing at sea. Authorities stressed the importance of adhering to official guidance to ensure safety amid the ongoing unstable weather conditions.

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