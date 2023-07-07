RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi received on Thursday Malaysia Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi expressed the desire of the GCC states to further cement their relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in all areas, notably the political, economic and cultural ones.

He told his guest that strategic relationship between the GCC and ASEAN plays a significant role in maintaining stability and security in the Gulf and the Southeast Asia regions, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat.

The meeting also dealt with the prospects of convening a GCC-ASEAN Summit on the fringes of the UN General Assembly session.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).