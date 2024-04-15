Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi announced that the second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC countries and Central Asian states will be held on April 15, 2024, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrhman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is currently the president of the Ministerial Council, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov. Attending will be ministers of foreign affairs from GCC and Central Asian countries.



Albudaiwi stressed that the meeting confirms the desire of the two sides to boost relations, and their keenness to strengthen strategic dialogue and work to serve their common interests, in accordance with their shared values, interests, and historical ties, and with the Joint Action Plan for the period 2023-2027, they signed in September 2022.



According to Albudaiwi, discussions will focus on ways to enhance relations between the two sides, and regional and international developments.