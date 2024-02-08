RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman expressed his aspiration to make more efforts to achieve the vision of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to achieve the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as well as the stability and prosperity of their people.



The Crown Prince said this while co-chairing the 3rd meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council along with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa in Riyadh on Wednesday. The two leaders witnessed the announcements about key joint projects and signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries.



In his speech, the Crown Prince highlighted the significance of the activities and initiatives being carried out by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and its affiliated committees in all areas of cooperation, saying that this would benefit the citizens of both countries and meet the aspirations of their leadership. He also lauded the strong and deep-rooted historical relations that bind the two kingdoms and their peoples.



In his speech, Prince Salman bin Hamad praised the level of distinguished relations and historical ties between the two kingdoms. He stressed the importance of these meetings and their effective role in strengthening the strategic partnerships between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to achieve the desired integration and its contribution to pushing joint cooperation towards new horizons that achieve prosperity and development for the two countries and their peoples.



Prince Salman praised the good efforts made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in supporting various initiatives and projects that would contribute to achieving integration and development for the two countries, including the initiatives that the committees of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council are working on, which aim to put shared aspirations and visions into practice.



In the presence of Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Salman bin Hamad the opening of the first office of the Saudi-Bahraini Company and the completion of the construction of King Abdullah Medical City Hospital in Bahrain were announced. The company was established in November 2022 between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, with an investment amounting to $5 billion. The King Abdullah Medical City Hospital is scheduled to begin operation during the second quarter of 2024.



Announcements were also made with regard to a number of projects related to launching training opportunities and incubating private sector institutions concerned with artificial intelligence, networking and electronic data sharing, and partnerships between private sector institutions in the fields of health and handling of products between the two countries.



During the meeting, a number of agreements and MoUs were signed in the fields of energy, economy, finance and financial markets, legal, culture, education, administrative development, health, television, radio and news.



Several ministers and high ranking officials from the two countries attended the meeting. It was agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in Bahrain.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).