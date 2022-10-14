RIYADH — Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf welcomed the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejection of the statements against Saudi Arabia following the announcement of the OPEC+ decision.



The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



Al Hajraf expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and his utter rejection of the statements, saying they lacked facts and credibility.



He praised Saudi Arabia's pivotal regional and international role in mutual respect between countries, and adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law.



He also commended the Kingdom's commitment not to compromise the sovereignty of states, protecting the global economy from fluctuations in energy prices and ensuring its supplies according to a balanced policy that takes into account the interests of the producing and consuming countries.



He emphasized the historical role of Saudi Arabia in contributing to addressing the economic challenges facing the world in accordance with the principle of mutual respect between countries, the promotion of common interests, and the maintenance of regional and international security and peace.



Al Hajraf noted the Kingdom's efforts in combating terrorism and extremism in achieving prosperity and development in the region and the world as a whole.



The GCC Chief said that such statements will not alter or obscure the facts or discourage Saudi Arabia from moving forward with its balanced approach and advancing its duties and obligations as a fundamental pillar of security and stability in the region and the world.



He also stressed Saudi Arabia's great political and economic roles and its Arab, Islamic and international leading positions.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).