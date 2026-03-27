Muscat - The Oman-based airlines will resume services to the eastern Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam from April 1.

Oman Air will start services to Dammam and Amman (Jordan) next week, while to Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS) stand cancelled until April 15.

The rest of our network continues to operate as normal, the airline said.SalamAir has announced the resumption of flights from and to Dammam (DMM) from April 1.

Speaking to the Observer earlier, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, said, "All our flights within the Gulf region remain suspended, including Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and the UAE (Sharjah).

Beyond the GCC, flights to Beirut are suspended, and the Damascus launch set for May will be delayed."He added, "We are partnered with Oman Air to coordinate flights and border crossings, which include getting passengers via bus from Sharjah in the UAE. We are doing everything we can to facilitate the smooth transfer of passengers and ensure that those who wish to leave the region can do so.

"The CEO admitted that the volume of processing refunds is significantly high, and so it will take some time to be credited to the passengers.

"We are operating to Fujairah in the UAE, as that city is situated in the Gulf of Oman and not in the Arabian Gulf.

According to Cirium Aviation Analytical company, "As for flights departing from the Middle East, Cancellation numbers have come down from their peak on March 3rd at 65% to 14% now, and the number of flights scheduled has also seen a reduction.

"It may be noted that Dammam airport has become a new base for some GCC airlines, with Gulf Air operating temporary commercial flights via DMM (to London, Mumbai, and Bangkok) due to the closure of Bahraini airspace.

Kuwait Airways is resuming Cairo flights via DMM from March 26.

Kuwait's Jazeera Airlines is operating some flights via Dammam from Wednesday.

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