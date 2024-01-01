Over the last three months, Expo 2023 Doha has established itself as a major destination in Qatar and the region, attracting visitors from all over the world and offering them a unique combination of environmental, cultural, and entertainment experiences, and reaffirming Qatar's commitment to sustainability and preserving the environment for future generations.

Along these lines, the Expo 2023 Doha Organising Committee announced that the event has welcomed over two million visitors in less than 3 months. This significant turnout is a testament to the global appeal of Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar's growing stature as a global hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and international collaboration in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the fight against climate change.

“This significant turnout is a testament to the global appeal of Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar's growing stature as a global hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and international collaboration in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship and the fight against climate change,” the statement by the Organising Committee said.

The activities and exhibits at Expo 2023 Doha encompass a variety of themes, such as green innovation, traditional and modern agricultural techniques, sustainability strategies and best practices in horticulture and sustainable agriculture as well as activities designed specifically for families and children. These have attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed an unparalleled experience in the beautiful Al Bidda Park. The Organising Committee also ensured to offer programs that suit all tastes, which allowed visitors of all backgrounds, nationalities, and ages to discover enriching content that enlightens and inspires them to contemplate their potential role in building a greener and more sustainable future for our planet.

As far as global participation is concerned, the Organising Committee is proud to announce that nearly 80 countries and organisations have inaugurated their pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha, which is a major milestone given the importance of pavilions in highlighting each country’s culture and innovation and taking visitors on a magical journey involving beautiful landscapes, local agricultural practices and notable produce and handicrafts, which helps raise the public’s awareness and encourages community members to work towards a better future for all mankind.

“As we celebrate Expo 2023 Doha welcoming over two million visitors, we reaffirm our commitment to offering an enriching experience to all visitors that includes learning, engagement and celebrating our cultural and environmental diversity,” Haifa al-Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communication at Expo 2023 Doha, said. “We continue to drive awareness of the Expo’s main themes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability, given their pivotal role in the global journey of change where Qatar plays a leading role. In addition, and as part of our efforts to offer a comprehensive experience to all Expo visitors, we’ve ensured to organize activities and events for visitors of all ages and backgrounds in order to offer them the experience of a lifetime,” al-Otaibi added.

Expo Doha continues with great success in Al Bidda Park until March 28.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).