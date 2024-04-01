'Qatar a fastest growing business events hub'

Qatar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing business events hubs in the world, IFP Qatar general manager Haidar Meshaimesh told the company's annual Iftar recently.“We aim to bolster our market presence in Qatar's exhibition industry through developing and implementing effective growth strategies," he said, according to a statement."Over the course of nearly two decades, IFP has achieved numerous milestones while solidifying its brand identity to build trust with clients," he explained."The company has played a major role in promoting local events industry, with a track record of over 100 exhibitions and conferences since its inception, positioning it among leading private sector organisations within Qatar's exhibitions and conferences landscape.“IFP’S 2024 Exhibition calendar promises a rich array of diverse events, offering added value to both clients and Qatari economy. Through international high-profile trade shows, IFP aims at meeting clients’ needs and adapting to market shifts, while fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations between local and international organisations.“IFP’s events are especially curated to stimulate business growth for exhibitors while also enhancing opportunities for collaborations and trade exchange. Beyond merely bringing companies together under one roof, these exhibitions offer a holistic experience that includes insightful conferences, tailored workshops, engaging competitions, and exclusive offerings. We provide a dynamic platform for businesses to expand their reach, honor outstanding companies and organisations, whilst showcasing cutting-edge innovations, products, and services across diverse sectors."Exhibitions and conferences form a vital industry that contributes to driving growth across various economic sectors, offering networking opportunities, business promotion, and crucial follow-ups. IFP’s mission goes way beyond bringing companies together under one roof, as we take great care in selecting participants, ensuring that each one adds unique value to the event whether they are budding start-ups or well-established businesses."IFP plays a pivotal role in driving the exhibition and events industry in Qatar, as it is currently implementing plans to cater for the nation's needs in this sector. Operating in five countries as part of IFP Group which has representative offices across the world, IFP Qatar stands as an international business events hub with a clear vision to support local industry and enhance Qatar's global presence as a premier destination for events and conferences.“Qatar has solidified its position as one of the world's fastest-growing destinations for business events, hosting a myriad of exhibitions and conferences across various key sectors. The remarkable success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has significantly enhanced Qatar's appeal as a host for major sporting events and championships, further solidifying its position in the global events industry."Thanks to the advanced infrastructure, strategic location, luxurious hotels, and exceptional transportation network, including Qatar Airways' extensive flight routes spanning 170 destinations worldwide and ongoing expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country is well-equipped to cater to the evolving needs of the business events sector.“Qatar Tourism's commitment to diversify its offerings and host year-round events has contributed to the surge in tourist arrivals, exceeding 4mn visitors in 2023, the highest in five years. Qatar Tourism aims to attract 6mn tourists by 2030, a goal that significantly impacts business events, as tourism plays a pivotal role in enhancing Qatar's presence as an international hub for exhibitions, conferences, and business tourism,” Meshaimesh said.The IFP Qatar general manager lauded Qatar Tourism's efforts to enhance business events, highlighting the recent renewal of the Diamond Sponsorship agreement between Visit Qatar and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in February, reaffirming Visit Qatar’s commitment to the global exhibitions industry.As part of the Diamond Sponsorship agreement, Visit Qatar will gain visibility across all UFI events and activities, while allowing the destination to create more business opportunities for its stakeholders. The recent partnership extension will further develop the vibrant Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions industry within Qatar, Meshaimesh added.