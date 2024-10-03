Old Doha Port announced the sponsors and partners for the inaugural edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 during a press conference hosted at The Terminal – Cruise Ship Arrivals Terminal at Old Doha Port. The list of sponsors included the Ministry of Transport, Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, Mwani Qatar, QTerminals, and Al Kass Sports Channel. With only a few weeks left until the event of the year, the Qatar Boat Show promises to be phenomenal with mesmerizing showcases of superyachts and boats, enlightening workshops and panels, incredible ongoing water activities, wonderful entertainment and great networking opportunities.



Old Doha Port is gearing up to host the first edition of Qatar Boat Show from 6 to 9 November 2024. The event promises to unite maritime leaders from around the world in one location. The prestigious event will feature local, regional, and international yachting brands, shipyards, boat owners, and enthusiasts, highlighting the pinnacle of luxury yachting and innovation. An integral part of Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar Boat Show aims to foster economic growth and boost tourism by showcasing the best of marine innovation and leisure, including over 450 exhibitors and brands and over 80 boats and yachts participating in the show.



Old Doha Port announced during the press conference they are proud to be supported by the Ministry of Transport as a Strategic Partner, Visit Qatar as the Destination Partner, Qatar Airways as the official Airline Partner, Al Kass Channels as the Strategic Media Partner, Mwani Qatar as a Platinum Sponsor and QTerminals as the Gold Sponsor.







"The first edition of Qatar Boat Show aims to advance Qatar as a leading tourist destination and support the maritime tourism sector through the strategic plans and efforts implemented to position the port as a leading tourist location in the heart of Doha and a leader in maritime tourism in the Middle East, positioning Old Doha Port as a global maritime hub. We are thrilled to be working alongside Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, QTerminals, Mwani Qatar, Ministry of Transport and Al Kass Sports Channel to make the Qatar Boat Show 2024 a success,” commented Mohammad Abdullah Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Old Doha Port on the signing. “This partnership solidifies Old Doha Port’s support to Qatar’s long-term goals to drive economic growth and further amplify the country’s tourism appeal, supporting Old Doha Port’s strategic plan and the Qatar National Vision 2030. The show will bring together leaders in the maritime community, providing engaging opportunities for all visitors. The event caters to everyone from maritime experts and enthusiasts to families and friends.” he added.







With less than 4 weeks to go until the event kicks off on November 6th, the event promises to be a landmark occasion that will further elevate Qatar’s status as a premier destination for marine enthusiasts worldwide. Old Doha Port invites industry leaders and enthusiasts within the maritime world to visit Doha for a spectacular showcase and an unforgettable experience at the Qatar Boat Show 2024.







For more information on Qatar Boat Show, visit boatshowqatar.com.



