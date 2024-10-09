The third edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2024 is expected to bring together 300 exhibitors from 60 countries from November 25-27 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).



This year’s theme, 'Discover Places, People and Cultures,' underscores QTM 2024's commitment to showcasing the diverse tapestry of global tourism offerings while highlighting Qatar's unique position as a premier travel destination.



The event, under the patronage and guidance of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, is organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference.



In a press statement, Visit Qatar CEO engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi said: “This exhibition is extremely important to the sector as it facilitates partnerships and investments in tourism opportunities, fosters awareness of the latest happenings in the industry and assists in creating solid networking opportunities across B2B and B2C entities.



“Visit Qatar recognises the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry as integral to its strategic goals. After ‘leisure,’ MICE is the second most important pillar driving growth in Qatar’s tourism sector. By investing in world -class facilities and venues we were able to host large-scale, global events, an important means by which we will fulfill our objective of becoming the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030 and reaching 6mn visitors.”



QTM 2024 is set to be the biggest edition yet, featuring seven dedicated product sectors: business, leisure, luxury, medical, cultural, sports, and halal tourism.



Apart from the number of exhibitors, the event also expects 12,000 visitors across the three-day event, marking significant growth from previous years. To accommodate this expansion, the exhibition space has increased to 15,000 sqm. This expansion allows for a more comprehensive representation of the global travel industry and provides ample room for networking and showcasing.



A key highlight of this year's event is the expectation of 300 hosted buyers. This programme significantly enhances the business potential of the mart, facilitating high-value connections between exhibitors and serious industry buyers.



NeXTfairs co-founder and general manager Rawad Sleem, said: “Through QTM and our other initiatives, we strive to drive progress, shape the future of the industry, and contribute significantly to Qatar's National Vision 2030."



The event's strategic partnership with Visit Qatar and its alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030 ensure high-level industry and government participation, creating unique opportunities for business development and investment.



As the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Middle East, Qatar’s efforts to drive forward the tourism goal to welcome more than 6mn visitors a year by 2030 have resulted in securing major events such as the Asian Games in 2030 and a 10-year partnership starting 2023 with Formula 1.



Furthermore, in the tech sphere, Web Summit Qatar 2025, slated for February 23-26, is set to be the largest technology event in the world, attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).