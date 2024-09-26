To mark World Tourism Day, which is observed on September 27, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has launched a series of initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in Qatar and encouraging visitors to use the seamless travel experience and world-class services provided by the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.

These initiatives are being launched in collaboration with key partners in the tourism sector, as part of Qatar Rail’s commitment to enhancing Qatar’s status as a global tourist destination and supporting efforts to enrich the year-round visitor experience for both residents and tourists.

Since the start of metro and tram operations, Qatar Rail has been committed to actively participating in the success of various events by providing a safe and reliable means of transport for visitors and improving their tourism experience through collaboration with different stakeholders.

The two networks have become a key player in the public transportation system and an effective alternative to facilitate the movement of individuals.

The metro and tram stations are strategically located in the main areas of Doha and Lusail, chosen to serve densely populated areas, key hubs and tourist attractions.

By their connection to a wide range of tourist destinations, business centres and key hospitality facilities across Qatar, the networks support the hosting of various types of tourism events, including sports, wellness, leisure, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

In support of efforts to develop the country’s tourism sector with the private sector, Qatar Rail has collaborated with Stopover Tourism LLC, a Destination Management Company specialised in organizing guided tours.

The company launched its inaugural tours on the metro ahead of World Tourism Day, offering specially curated experiences for visitors and layover passengers in Doha, with a professional guide introducing them to the city’s key attractions.

The first tour was organized before the World Tourism Day at Msheireb Station, passing through the National Museum and Souq Waqif stations. The tour provided visitors with a rich experience, showcasing Qatar’s cultural and tourism heritage.

Qatar Rail announced its collaboration with Hamad International Airport to launch an initiative offering Complimentary Day Passes to visitors arriving in Qatar through the airport. This offer, which will run for three days starting from September 26, aims to encourage visitors to experience the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram and easily travel between various tourist destinations.

In coordination with Qatar Tourism, Qatar Rail will jointly promote events and activities across the country that can be accessed via the metro and tram networks. Additionally, the metro will be highlighted as the preferred mode of transport for visitors during their stay in Doha, through Qatar Tourism’s various platforms.

The Doha Metro is connected to an extensive network of destinations, including key landmarks and tourist attractions in and around the city. The Lusail Tram serves Lusail City and the surrounding areas. Both are facilitating access to Qatar’s tourist attractions, including Hamad International Airport, Qatar National Museum, Souq Waqif, Katara and other cultural and heritage sites.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

