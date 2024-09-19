The first edition of the Advanced Technology for Construction and Services Expo (ConteQ Expo24) concluded on Wednesday after hosting a slew of activities, events and panel discussions and showcasing the latest technology and technological trends by the most important international and local companies.



The three-day expo, under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani witnessed the participation of 200 exhibitors, 60 speakers and over 15,000 visitors.



ConteQ Expo24 was hosted by four government entities - the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Labour and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) with NeXTfairs for Conferences & Exhibitions as organisers.



The event presented the world's innovations and technological trends, attracting global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Honeywell, Huawei and IBM, in addition to leading local governmental and non-governmental companies and institutions such as Ashghal, West Bay Petroleum, Qatar Investment Authority and UrbaCon Trading and Contracting Company.



The participation of major names underscored the exhibition's role in driving technological progress and promoting public-private partnerships, which are essential to diversifying the country's economy and sustainable development.



Engineer Salem Mohammed al-Shawi, chairman of the Organising Committee of ConteQ Expo24 and manager of the Technical Office at Ashghal said that during the event 27 agreements were signed with a group of leading companies in Qatar and the world, including Schneider, Microsoft, Google, Siemens, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Qatar Development Bank, Mannai Company and others.



On the last day, around 1,300 students from 65 middle and secondary schools visited the expo. They were introduced to the latest technologies, and explored technological innovations such as 3D printing, robotics and the uses of artificial intelligence, and live demonstrations of drones.



ConteQ Expo24 plays a crucial role in driving growth in Qatar's construction and ICT sectors, which are projected to reach $89.27bn and $9bn respectively, by 2028. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the event has positioned itself as a catalyst for economic diversification and technological advancement in Qatar.



Centred around reducing reliance on unskilled labour, ConteQ Expo 24 promoted advanced technologies that improve quality and shorten delivery times. This aligns with Qatar's strategic goals of enhancing industry competitiveness and fostering economic growth. The event's success highlights Qatar's commitment to becoming a leader in technological adoption and innovation in the construction and services sectors.



Al-Shawi along with Abdullah al-Saad, vice chairman of the Committee, honoured a number of companies participating in the exhibition for their excellence in several fields. The Sustainability Award and Best Stand Design were presented to UCC, the Best National Pavilion Award to the Singapore pavilion, the Startup of the Year Award to SouthTech, the Community Choice Award to Doha Kowate, the Technological Award to FBR, the People’s Choice Award to Google Cloud and the Best Launch Product Award to Hilti.



ConteQ Expo24 has set a new benchmark for industry events in Qatar, paving the way for future innovations and collaborations that will continue to shape the nation’s business landscape.

