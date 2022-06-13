The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) is calling citizens and residents to use the range of e-services available on the national portal, bahrain.bh, while getting ready for their summer plans or Haj travel

Travellers are reminded to check the validity of their ID cards which can easily be renewed a month in advance via bahrain.bh along with renewing their Bahraini passport, an eservice provided in co-operation with the Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA), noting that it can be renewed six month in advance.

Also in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, it is advisable that travellers download the ‘Wejhaty’ app via bahrain.bh/apps , to make use of e-services available before and during their travel such as viewing visa information related to the destinations they wish to go to, insurance details, and contacts Bahrain’s embassies, consulates and foreign missions in case they have an emergency and need to contact them.

Those travelling via King Fahad Causeway can download the eTraffic app, provided in co-operation with the General Directorate of Traffic, and also available via the national portal, providing users with the ease of mind to easily renew vehicle registration, authorisation for crossing the causeway, and issuance of certificates and insurance policies for Bahraini vehicles heading to Saudi Arabia, which is provided in co-operation with United Insurance.

It also enables them to submit a request for the issuance of insurance policies when leaving, which can only be issued by Saudi Arabia to citizens and residents coming from Bahrain.

When travelling abroad and renting a car international driving licences can also be requested via the National Portal. They can be issued prior to their trips using their current valid licenses. Some destinations require Covid-19 vaccination certificates, whether printed or digital, prior to entry.

Travellers can get their vaccination certificates be issued via the BeAware Bahrain app, provided by the iGA in partnership with the National Task Force to Combat the Coronavirus.

The Information and eGovernement Authority wishes safe travels to everyone and for any inquiries on the eServices offered for travellers, please share them the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) via bahrain.bh/Tawasul or download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Centre on 80008001.

