Oman's digital leadership took center stage at the Digital Cooperation Organization's (DCO) 3rd General Assembly in Bahrain on Wednesday. The assembly, dedicated to advancing global digital prosperity, unveiled new initiatives to bridge the digital divide.

Notably, Oman's re-election to the DCO's executive committee was announced, reinforcing the Sultanate's significant role in shaping the organization's direction.

The Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, Eng. Said Hamoud Al Maawali, led the Omani delegation, showcasing the nation's commitment to digital advancements. Dr. Ali Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology, will represent Oman in the executive committee, reaffirming the Sultanate's position.

“The exchanges of the meeting today was mostly about safe use of data and combating misinformation across digital spaces, including social media and we will be taking active steps to combat this fake news issue among member states,” said Eng. Said Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology.

Discussions during the meeting delved into the collaborative efforts between Oman and the DCO, highlighting successful projects in data governance, e-taxes, measuring digital economy maturity, and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

“Oman is executing the National Digital Economy programme, the roadmap for the digital economy in the country and through this, Oman aims to grow our economy by five folds in the coming years and we also wants to transition from being technology consumers to technology producers,” said Dr. Ali Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology.

Chaired by H.E. Mohamed bin Thamir Al Kaabi, the DCO's Chairperson and Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, the General Assembly brought together representatives from 16 DCO member states, including Oman. Key topics included cross-border market growth, the value of data, and strategies for a sustainable digital economy.

The Council Declaration emphasized the commitment to building a nimble, efficient, and relevant multilateral organization, recognizing the pivotal moment in the advancement of the global digital economy. It stressed the importance of multilateral, multi-stakeholder, and multi-sectoral digital cooperation to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

DCO member states pledged to prevent the global digital divide from hindering development, acknowledging digital transformation's potential to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. The declaration urged global stakeholders to cooperate relentlessly within a multilateral framework to ensure widespread prosperity in the global digital economy.

The Assembly marked the launch of the DCO GenAI Center of Excellence Initiative, aimed at establishing state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced systems. Other initiatives included the Data Embassy Initiative, focusing on secure data storage beyond national borders, and the Online Content Integrity Initiative, addressing challenges presented by misinformation.

"Today more than ever, we need cooperation among all stakeholders as the world faces digital inequalities compounded by rapidly advancing technologies such as AI. By working together, we can ensure that progress is inclusive and sustainable by choice, not chance. We possess the tools, the talent, and the tenacity to bridge the digital divide, empower the marginalized, and pave the way for a future where no one is left behind, " said Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary-General of the DCO.

The DCO is a global intergovernmental organization, established in November 2020, aimed at enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating inclusive growth of the digital economy. The DCO brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The next General Assembly of the DCO will take place in February 2025 in Jordan.



