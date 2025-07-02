The Ministry of Social Development launched an initiative under the title 'Our Safe Home' to raise awareness of the importance of using advanced technical techniques within the community.

This initiative highlights the impact of family stability on the foundation of a cohesive society. It includes strategies for resolving family disputes, raising children and preventing marital conflicts before they escalate.

Additionally, it emphasises the significance of addressing juvenile issues and identifying potential causes of delinquency.

The ministry, specifically the Family Guidance and Counselling Department, oversees this initiative. It involves awareness lectures and training workshops held in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. These activities target different segments of society and families to ensure the message reaches and impacts these groups directly.

Through this initiative, the ministry aims to uphold the societal values of Omani families, which are crucial for maintaining stable and cohesive societies.

By offering guidance services based on the latest technologies and strategies, the ministry helps families overcome social challenges and create a nurturing environment to address these issues effectively.

