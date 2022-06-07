The annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is set to make its grand 25th return to the city from July 1 to September 4, 2022, offering 10 weeks of family fun including shopping, dining, hotel and entertainment experiences.

Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS will be upping the ante with a host of activities in Dubai’s malls to keep the kids entertained all day long, special curated gastronomy events and unmissable retail sales and offers.

In keeping with its name, surprises will be the talk of the summer with amazing prizes, must see pop-ups and special promotions. Mall lovers will be delighted to hear about the return of SHARE Millionaire and Daily Surprises, while the DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week is guaranteed to delight foodies and their families.

Dubai’s iconic characters, Modesh and Dana, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of DSS with a pop-up creation of their world at Dubai World Trade Centre. Modesh World, which will run from 1 July – 28 August, will give kids a summer to remember with a multitude of entertaining and educational activities specially curated for families. Modesh and Dana will also make sure everyone is having fun this summer with special appearances at shows, events and malls across Dubai.

DSS will also give everyone plenty of chances to win incredible rewards with a variety of raffles, as well as offers in time for “Eid in Dubai - Eid Al Adha” and the annual “Back to School” campaigns.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said: ”Dubai Summer Surprises has now been at the heart of Dubai’s summer season for a quarter of a century, shaping memories and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone in our great city. This year is no exception, with a programme designed to showcase the very best that Dubai has to offer across our malls and entertainment experiences, restaurants, hotels and more.

“The 25th edition of DSS reaffirms Dubai’s position as a year round destination for visitors and an exceptional place for families to live and work.”

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by key sponsor RakBank MasterCard and Strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Boxpark, Citywalk, Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, La Mer, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

