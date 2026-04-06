Dubai Municipality has announced plans to open 35 new parks across the emirate this year, with a total investment of AED348 million ($94.7 million) In line with the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy within the ambit of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Spanning more than 340,000 sq m and serving 23 residential communities, the new parks represent a significant expansion of Dubai’s network of public and community spaces.

The initiative reinforces social cohesion, enhances community engagement, and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global leader in wellbeing and quality of life, said the statement from Dubai Municipality.

The projects are aligned with the Municipality’s Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030, part of a broader strategic vision to expand and enhance green and waterfront spaces across the emirate.

The roadmap includes a portfolio of projects exceeding AED4 billion, with plans to deliver more than 120 parks and 200 sports and recreational facilities over the next five years.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality continues to accelerate the delivery of public and neighbourhood parks in line with the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy and the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030."

"This portfolio reflects our commitment to expanding integrated public spaces within a human-centric urban ecosystem that enhances wellbeing and strengthens social cohesion," he stated.

"By ensuring parks are within walking distance and designed around the evolving needs of communities, we are setting a new benchmark for the role of public spaces in improving quality of life and supporting sustainable urban growth across the emirate," he added.

Dubai Municipality is also advancing the role of parks as active community hubs through curated programmes and seasonal activations designed to encourage year-round use, increase dwell time, and enhance user experience.

Park locations have been strategically selected based on planning standards that ensure accessibility within a 5-minute walking distance from surrounding neighbourhoods. This approach embeds public spaces into daily life while ensuring equitable access to high-quality environments across Dubai, said the statement.

All parks will be developed as open, unfenced spaces that integrate seamlessly with surrounding communities and reflect their local identity. Designs incorporate climate-responsive features and resilient infrastructure, positioning parks as everyday destinations, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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