DUBAI -- Abdelaziz Mahamat Ali, Advisor for Telecommunications, Digital Economy and Digitalisation of the Administration to the Prime Minister of Chad, has expressed his country's strong interest in collaborating with Emirati airlines, recognising their key role in African air transport.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), he emphasised that improved air connectivity would boost Chad's tourism and trade sectors.

He also indicated Chad's intention to initiate discussions with UAE national carriers regarding direct flights between the two countries.

Ali affirmed that the UAE is a strategic partner for Chad across numerous vital sectors, highlighting the continuous growth of bilateral relations and the strength of their cooperation.

He acknowledged the UAE's significant support for Chad's stability during its transitional period and its contributions to Chad's economic development. He cited the UAE's active involvement in infrastructure projects, including low-cost housing initiatives that have improved the quality of life for Chadian citizens.

Ali also underscored Chad's desire to leverage the UAE's advanced media expertise through strategic partnerships between media organisations in both countries.

Looking ahead, he expressed Chad's keen interest in a robust partnership with the UAE in artificial intelligence, particularly its applications in education and the labour market, recognising the sector's increasing significance in driving digital transformation and enhancing innovation in government services.