The total value of non-oil exports (national origin) from Bahrain increased by 7% to reach BD319 million ($846.38 million) in November 2024, compared to BD299 million for same month in 2023.

The value of the kingdom’s non-oil imports increased by 5% reaching to BD478 million in November 2024 in comparison with BD454 million for same month in 2023, said the November 2024 Foreign Trade report released by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Bahrain’s trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit of BD93 million in November 2024 compared to a deficit of BD81 million in November 2023, the report said.

IMPORTS

About 72% of the total value of imports was accounted for by top 10 countries for imports. China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD73 million (15%), followed by Australia with BD53 million (11%) and the United Arab Emirates with 38 million (8%).

Other Aluminum Oxide recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD50 million (10%), followed by Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates with BD43 million (9%) and Parts for Aircraft Engines being the third with BD19 million (4%).

EXPORTS

The top 10 countries in exports (national origin) accounted for 73% of the exports value. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries with BD66 million (21%); the US was second with BD56 million (18%) and The Netherlands was third with BD20 million (6%).

Unwrought aluminum alloys recorded as the top products exported in November 2024 amounting to BD101 million (32%), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD30 million (9%) and unwrought aluminum not alloyed worth BD24 million (8%).

The total value of non-oil re-exports decreased by 11% to reach BD66 million during November 2024, compared to BD74 million for same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for re-exports accounted for 83% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD20 million (30%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD15 million (23%) and the UK with BD5 million (8%).

As per the report, turbo jet was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD10 million (15%), followed by four-wheel drive vehicles at BD8 million (12%), and gold ingots worth BD4 million (6%).

