Bahrain has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia in a move aimed at increasing the flow of Bahraini industrial exports into the kingdom, said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in a statement.

The step comes as part of joint efforts to implement the second phase of the bilateral industrial integration initiatives, aimed at enhancing trade in national industrial goods between the two neighbouring countries, it stated.

It also seeks to simplify customs procedures, reduce operational costs for exporters and importers, and expedite the movement of goods between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The signing took place under Phase Two of the In-Country Value Certificate (Takamul) initiative, a project of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

The agreement was sealed by Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Bahrain Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Al Bader bin Adel Fouda, Acting Undersecretary of Development and Supervisor of the Empowerment Agency at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the presence of senior government officials.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro said the initiative marks the second phase of bilateral industrial integration programmes designed to enhance trade in national industrial goods.

Fakhro reaffirmed the 'deep and longstanding brotherly relations' between the two countries and underscored their shared commitment to expanding co-operation in economic and industrial fields under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The minister also praised the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for fostering bilateral coordination and supporting investment opportunities contributing to both nations’ growth and prosperity.

It helped in enhancing bilateral co-ordination across various sectors and creating a favorable environment for promising investment opportunities that contribute to the development and prosperity of both countries, he added.

