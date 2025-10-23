Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to facilitate certification of origin procedures for Bahrain’s industrial exports to the Saudi Arabia.

The signing took place under Phase Two of the In-Country Value Certificate (Takamul) initiative, a project of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Naif bin Bandar Al Sudairi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, attended the signing of an agreement.

The agreement was signed by Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representing Bahrain, and Al Bader bin Adel Fouda, Acting Undersecretary of Development and Supervisor of the Empowerment Agency at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, representing Saudi Arabia.

The agreement aims to enhance the smooth flow of national goods between the two kingdoms as a strategic step towards advanced Gulf economic and industrial integration. It also seeks to simplify customs procedures, reduce operational costs for exporters and importers, and expedite the movement of goods between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Minister Fakhro highlighted the longstanding relations between the two kingdoms, noting their shared commitment to strengthening them across various domains, particularly in the economic and industrial sectors, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He underlined the role of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, in enhancing cooperation across sectors and fostering an enabling environment for investment opportunities that support growth and prosperity in both kingdoms.

