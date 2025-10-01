National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a landmark framework agreement with Banco BPM S.p.A., one of Italy’s leading joint stock banking institutions, to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between Bahrain and Italy.

The agreement was signed during the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to Italy.

The agreement formalises a strategic partnership aimed at supporting Italian entities seeking to establish or expand their business in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while enabling Bahraini companies to explore commercial and investment opportunities in Italy.

Hala Ali Husain Yateem, Chairperson of NBB, represented the bank at the signing ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of Banco BPM and dignitaries from both countries.

Yateem said: “This agreement marks an important step in advancing financial collaboration between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Italy. By combining NBB’s strong presence across the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with Banco BPM’s institutional reach in Italy, we are helping companies and investors from both regions to pursue lucrative opportunities with greater ease and confidence. This partnership reflects NBB’s commitment to form strategic alliances that support broader economic growth and investment between our nations.”

The agreement reinforces NBB and Banco BPM’s roles as strategic banking partners for clients expanding across the Kingdom of Bahrain and Italy, aiming to facilitate cross-border transactions and support the growth of bilateral trade and investment between both countries.

