DAVOS -- Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem affirmed Wednesday Kuwait's keenness to enhance its presence at international economic forums.



In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, also Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Al-Mukhaizeem said participation comes implementing directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.



He explained that active participation serves government orientations toward implementing development plans, highlighting Kuwait's economic strengths, reflecting its national vision, and enhancing strategic partnerships that achieve mutual interests while supporting sustainable growth and diversification paths.

Al-Mukhaizeem noted he participated in meetings discussing reforms in housing welfare, private housing development, public debt management, increasing non-oil revenues, and broader economic reforms aimed at advancing diversification plans and strengthening long-term financial sustainability nationwide.

He stressed that global ambiguity and uncertainty are far removed from Gulf Cooperation Council states, particularly Kuwait, whose political path provides stability and a low-risk environment attractive to foreign investors seeking secure long-term investment opportunities.



The annual meeting, held under the theme Spirit of Dialogue, focuses on dialogue and cooperation amid economic changes, geopolitical developments, inflation risks, artificial intelligence, technological transformation, renewable energy, climate change impacts, and global growth uncertainties.



It brings together more than 3000 participants from over 130 countries, including around 400 leaders, government decision-makers, major corporations, international financial institutions, and prominent researchers and academics representing diverse global perspectives across multiple economic sectors.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).