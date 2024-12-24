Around 1,000 Bahrainis in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector are expected to benefit from a major initiative which will give them access to more than 7,000 courses.

The first-of-its-kind programme, launched by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) in partnership with global online training platform Pluralsight, aims to enhance tech skills of Bahrainis employed in the private sector, enabling them to grow in their careers.

This initiative will provide them with a range of training courses across various specialties, in addition to skill assessments, practical labs and access to personalised learning paths tailored for them.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez commended Bahrain’s highly qualified workforce and highlighted ongoing efforts to support them.

“Bahrain is known for being a hub for qualified tech talent capable of effectively contributing to the digital transformation journey of any enterprise they work in,” said Ms Mofeez.

“Our role in Tamkeen is to foster talent and provide ample opportunities for Bahrainis to keep gaining skills and stay abreast of rapid technological advancements globally.”

