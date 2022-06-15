Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, has announced launching a sub-initiative for early detection of lung and colon cancers, as part of the presidential initiative “100 Million Health”.

This came during Abdel Ghaffar’s inspection of the development works of the African Center for Women’s Health in Alexandria, on Tuesday. He also inspected other medical facilities in the governorate including the Al-Amiriya General Hospital, Ras Al-Tin General Hospital, and Gamal Abdel Nasser Hospital.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the development works of the centre cost about EGP 100m.

The minister highlighted the importance of the centre’s building, which was established in 1834, and was turned into a medical facility, with the aim of developing, training, and supporting scientific research in the area of women’s health in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

Moreover, the minister inspected the centre’s departments, which includes 8 training rooms, 4 simulation rooms, 12 clinics, 3 conference rooms, laboratories, radiology departments, and a library.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

