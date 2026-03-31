Arab Finance: Orascom Construction (ORAS) reported a consolidated backlog of $9 billion and net income attributable to shareholders of $194.8 million in 2025, as per an emailed press release.

The construction firm recorded revenue of $5.049 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $305 million last year, reflecting continued activity across its core markets.

Consolidated new awards totaled $5.6 billion in 2025, increasing pro forma new awards, including BESIX, to $7.2 billion.

BESIX reported a standalone backlog of €6.7 billion and secured new awards worth €2.9 billion over the same period.

During 2025, Orascom Construction also marked the commencement of full commercial operations at two concessions in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its operational footprint in the region.

In March 2026, the company signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to develop a 900-megawatt wind farm in Egypt, bringing its total wind power capacity to 1.8 gigawatts, as it expands its presence in the renewable energy sector.