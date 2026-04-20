Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company achieved net profits after tax worth EGP 397.385 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, an annual fall of 7% from EGP 428.267 million, the financial results showed.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 3.62 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 3.90.

Meanwhile, sales increased by 4% to EGP 813.433 million from EGP 781.940 million.

In the first half (H1) of FY2025/2026, the EGX-listed firm recorded net profits after tax of EGP 282.951 million, 10% YoY lower than EGP 314.081 million.