Arab Finance: Mansourah Poultry logged net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 2.050 million in 2025, marking a 98.65% annual plunge from EGP 152.717 million, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.0021 last year, compared to EGP 0.16 at the end of December 2024.

On the other hand, revenues hiked to EGP 856.989 million from EGP 755.483 million.

Established in 1983, the company owns and operates chicken farms and produces animal feed. It also owns, operates, and harvests fresh vegetable farms, including cucumbers and peppers. The company was listed on the stock exchange in February 1995.