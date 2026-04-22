Arab Finance: Barbary Investment Group (BIG) incurred consolidated net losses attributable to the controlling shareholders of EGP 4.877 million in 2025, a 90.99% drop from EGP 54.197 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

The loss per share dropped to EGP 0.015 last year from EGP 0.165 in 2024.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 6.036 million at the end of December 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 6.491 million.

Regarding the standalone financial results, net losses after tax fell to EGP 2.621 million from EGP 8.867 million, while loss per share retreated to EGP 0.008 from EGP 0.027.

BIG is a diversified trading and investment holding company that specializes in small and medium enterprise (SME) investments, with a set of investments across distinct automotive sectors.