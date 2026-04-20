Arab Finance: Taaleem Management Services logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 462.129 million in the first half (H1) of academic year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings are 6.09% lower than the reported EGP 492.124 million in the same period of the past academic year.

Revenues climbed to EGP 1.460 billion at the end of February 2026 from EGP 1.080 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.61 from EGP 0.66.

As for the standalone business, net profits jumped to EGP 165.260 million in the six-month period ended on February 28th, compared to EGP 99.281 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated EPS increased to EGP 0.203 from EGP 0.123, while revenues hiked to EGP 318.189 million from EGP 202.024 million.

In the three-month period that ended on November 30th, 2025, the consolidated net profit attributable to the parent increased by 9.58% to EGP 324.177 million from EGP 295.838 million.