Arab Finance: Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) posted a 53.6% year-on-year (YoY) hike in consolidated net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose to EGP 14.454 billion in January-September from EGP 9.409 billion in the comparative period of 2024.

The lender garnered EGP 14.439 billion in standalone net profits after tax, up from EGP 8.271 billion.

HD Bank is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that operates in the housing and development sector. HD Bank also contributes to alleviating the housing problem through the establishment of an integrated group of housing projects across Egypt.