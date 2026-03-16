Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) reported a 0.75% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in 2025 to EGP 17.330 billion, compared to EGP 17.464 billion, as per a filing.

Consolidated revenues came in at EGP 281.049 billion last year, up from EGP 231.981 billion a year earlier.

In terms of standalone financials, the firm earned EGP 6.346 billion in net profits after tax in 2025, versus EGP 1.435 billion in 2024.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.