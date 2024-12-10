The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with the benchmark EGX30 index down by 0.18% to 31,005.12 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also ended the session lower by 0.57% at 3,209.10 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session down by 0.62% to 8,533.73 points and by 0.49% to 11,742.74 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.509 billion after 1.389 billion shares were exchanged through 117,063 transactions. Meanwhile, the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.281 trillion.

Individuals represented 72.75% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 27.24% of trading.

Foreign and Arab investors accounted for 7% and 4.58% of total trading transactions, respectively. Egyptian traders equaled 88.42%.

The Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 227.954 million. Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 217.19 million and EGP 10.76 million, respectively.

