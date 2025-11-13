Cairo – Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company generated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 1.73 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

The quarterly earnings declined by 9% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.91 billion, according to the unaudited results.

Similarly, the revenues fell by 6% YoY to EGP 1.90 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 2.01 billion.

In FY24/25, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 6.61 billion, while the sales reached EGP 8.29 billion.

