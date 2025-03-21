Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have closed Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, with market capitalization at EGP 2.248 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 1.05%, hitting 31,677.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, shed by 0.07% to 3,368.58 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI index rose by 0.48% to end the session at 8,922.57 points, while the EGX100 EWI index added 0.47% to reach 12,338.67 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.215 million shares exchanged over 84,631 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 3.660 billion.

Retail investors seized 68.37% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 31.62% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 83.85% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.56% and 10.59%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 55.805 million. Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 39.395 million and EGP 16.410 million, respectively.

