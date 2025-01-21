Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) (EGBE) recorded a 73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest during 2024, according to the unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 21st.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to EGP 2.550 billion in 2024 from EGP 1.477 billion a year earlier.

Moreover, standalone net profits after tax surged to EGP 2.550 billion in 2024, up from EGP 1.414 billion in 2023.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).